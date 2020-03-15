Transparency campaigners criticise Dundee council for ‘unnecessary obstruction’ over land sales

Dundee City Council has come under fire after refusing to release details of public land it sold off to private developers.

The council maintains “legitimate economic interests” prevent it from revealing how much land has been sold to private interests – and why.

But campaign group Transparency International UK says if there’s nothing to fear, there’s should be nothing to hide.

Steve Goodrich, senior research manager with TIUK, said: “The right to know is a key bulwark against abuses of power, so it is always disappointing to hear when public bodies are unnecessarily obstructive with disclosure.

“Withholding information that there is a clear public interest in disclosing only gives the impression that there is something is being hidden.

“In general, the presumption should be in favour of openness unless there is a clear and overriding public interest not to.”

The Tele submitted a freedom of information request to the local authority asking for full details of sell-offs following a flurry of behind-closed-door meetings to discuss public land.

In the last year, land across the city – from former primary schools to high street car parks – has been sold off without the public being informed.

Instead, having been briefed beforehand, councillors are asked if the sales can be dealt with in “the usual way”.

Reports related to these sales are never made public.

Officers have recently been caught attempting to railroad sales to developers – such as the former Dryburgh school site at Napier Drive.

Opposition councillor Michael Marra, who helped to halt the site’s sale pending community consultation, said a huge number of assets had been sold in an attempt to “balance the books.”

He added: “There is a clear public interest in full transparency around the sale of land and assets. After all, this land belongs to all of us. These permanent decisions will shape where and how we live for generations.

“Councils should be as open as they possibly can be about the decisions we are making.”

Dundee City Council’s freedom of information officer said: “Disclosure of the information requested would or would be likely to prejudice substantially the legitimate economic interests of the companies involved and the council.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The council provided information in response to this request.

“Each request is considered on its own merits. That includes taking into account that certain information may be available publicly elsewhere.

“The council would duly consider any appeal that is submitted under Freedom Of Information legislation.”