‘Transformational’ donation for youth mental health charity in Dundee

A mental health charity has described a five figure donation as “transformational” for the work it carries out in the community.

Feeling Strong, based on Albert Street in Stobswell, was one of eight charities to benefit from a £37,000 cash pot secured by schoolkids across Dundee and Angus.

The money was dished out through the Wood Foundation’s Youth and Philanthropy Initiative and saw schools from around the area apply for a slice of the £600,000 pot.

Feeling Strong, Radio Tay’s Cash for Kids, Showcase the Street, St Mary’s Community Centre, LoveOliver, Dundee Age Concern, Dundee Starter Packs and Tayside Cancer Support were all given a cash boost thanks to the work of pupils from Carnoustie High School, Grove Academy, Baldragon Academy, Braeview Academy, Future Skills College, Monifieth High School, St Johns RC High School and St Paul’s Academy.

Brook Marshall, chief executive of Feeling Strong which received two donations of £8,000, said: “We are very grateful for all of the hard work which the young people involved have put in.

© DC Thomson

“I think it’s a testament to the values of the young people involved, and the fact that they have done this for us is not insignificant.

“The amount of money we received is transformational to us, and we are going to use it for our new peer coaching programme, which will employ some young people and equipment.

“The programme will help young people as it will give them a chance to talk to someone who has been through the same things as them.”

Jennifer Gill, founder and coordinator of children’s cancer charity LoveOliver, also expressed her gratitude for a £3,000 grant earned by students from Braeview.

© Jennifer Gill

She said: “The money we received will help children with child cancer and their families.

“It will go towards providing supermarket vouchers to help with the cost of living in hospital, meals for parents to take away the stress, toys and games, anything which is going to be helpful.

“I just think it’s a brilliant project for both the kids and the charities, and the ones that helped us I’m just so proud of.

“We’re a small charity so it’s a lot of money to us, and the support that it will provide is so practical to the families and children that it will go to.

“They were absolutely amazing and they did such a good job.”