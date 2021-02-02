Transfer window closes: Dundee United keep prize assets Benjamin Siegrist, Lawrence Shankland and Lewis Neilson as deadline day ends

Dundee United have made it through another transfer window without losing any of their star players.

Interest had been shown in goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, striker Lawrence Shankland and central defender Lewis Neilson.

However, all three are staying at Tannadice.

Siegrist and Shankland have caught the eye of several clubs over a prolonged period, while Neilson was revealed recently to have been on Leicester City’s radar.

When deadline day ended at the stroke of midnight, though, the Tangerines still had their prize assets in place as they try to get back into the Premiership’s top six.

Swiss keeper Siegrist and Scotland frontman Shankland can now continue to give their all for the club as can Neilson, with a summer move to the English Premier League’s bright lights still possible for the 17-year-old.

Available for Motherwell

All three will be available when Micky Mellon’s men head to Fir Park to play Motherwell on Wednesday night.

Given the financial pressure on United because of coronavirus, American owner Mark Ogren must have been tempted to bring some money in.

Instead, it is as you were at Tannadice.