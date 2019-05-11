Trans teenager ‘strangled, bullied and abused’ at Dundee school

A Dundee teenager has spoken of the difficulties and positives in his life as a transgender school pupil and how he copes with prejudice and attacks.

Ash Dodds, 14, was born female but identifies as a male and told the Tele support from his friends, family and teachers has given him strength.

But Ash’s mum Sabrina Bannister has criticised Morgan Academy for a delay in revealing an alleged attack.

Ash said: “I’m not quite sure why it (the abuse) started, but it began a few months ago and this one boy attacked me.

“I just try my best to work on through it.

“I wasn’t injured.

“My own teachers are very fond of me and have said just

to keep my head up and ignore it.

“They put referrals in when it happens and a boy has been excluded.”

Ash added: “When I leave school I want to be a carer for young people.”

Sabrina, 31, of Fintry, said of the hate campaign: “It’s absolutely appalling.

“It has been going on for a good few months now.

“Ash is only 14, but the school didn’t even contact me to say my child had been strangled on two occasions.

“I didn’t find out until the Easter holidays.

“I have contacted the police who are now treating this very seriously as a hate crime and are to visit the school.

“I suffer from depression and anxiety and Ash has been suicidal about this bullying.

“I am really concerned something a bully says or does tips my child over.

“Another slightly older lad has also been bullying him and calling him names.

“It then escalated to strangling. It is just not on. He has now been excluded for a few days, three I think.

“Despite it all Ash has been doing well at school and I don’t want his education to suffer because of this.

“Everybody is equal and how they choose to live their life shouldn’t matter.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The school does not tolerate bullying in any form and will take the appropriate action where necessary.

“Families are always involved when any allegation is brought to the attention of the school.

“The school has recently won an LGBT charter award.”