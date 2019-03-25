Trans Pride march being held in Dundee ‘important for city’ says organiser

Trans Pride Scotland will be held in Dundee for the first time next weekend.

The annual event aims to visit a different city in Scotland each year, with the first march having taken place in Edinburgh last year.

Organisers hope a regular Scottish event will reduce the need for people to attend events further afield in places like Brighton.

Organisers say they are holding the event because trans people often “feel ostracised” by wider society due to a lack of services as well as a fear of judgment from others.

Trans Pride Scotland convener Alex Robin Gardner said it was important that this year’s event was being held in Dundee for the first time.

Alex said: “There’s a lack of services for trans people in Dundee. There are no trans-specific community groups that we are aware of.

“People from Dundee have to travel to Glasgow to access gender clinics and other trans health services.”

Alex added: “Having a Trans Pride event in a city that doesn’t have these services gives people the opportunity to be themselves and meet their peers in a safe and welcoming environment.”

Trans Pride Scotland 2019 takes place on Saturday March 30 and will start with a march from The McManus at 12.30pm.

Participants will walk through the city centre to Bonar Hall on Nethergate where there will be workshops on offer and performances from trans artists.

There will also be a range of stalls from organisations and businesses with links to the trans community.

Alex added: “Trans Pride Scotland will provide a safe space that will allow all parts of the trans community to feel comfortable and welcomed.”

The line up for the event has been amended following the withdrawl of singer/songwriter Peyton Rose.

It comes after she was charged by police over a tweet in which she allegedly said that radical feminists should be “throat punched”.