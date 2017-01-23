Is Trainspotting 3 on track for Begbie?

Robert Carlyle has said he is keen to bring Trainspotting’s Begbie back to cinema screens for a third time, hinting at a possible third film.

The actor plays Francis “Franco” Begbie, who is the focus of Irvine Welsh’s 2016 book, The Blade Artist.

Speaking at the premiere of T2 Trainspotting in Edinburgh, Carlyle said the sequel to the 1996 Trainspotting film might not be the last that fans see of his character.

Welsh recently said he thought “there’s probably room for one more kind of Trainspotting-themed film”.

In T2, Begbie returns as rage-filled as ever, but another layer of the character is peeled away as he deals with fatherhood.

Picture shows writers and cast at the world premiere in Edinburgh.