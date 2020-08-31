Trains running at reduced speed after lorry strikes bridge in Perth

Trains are running at a reduced speed after a lorry struck a bridge in Perth.

The incident took place around 2.15pm near the bridge on Tay Street on Monday afternoon and some services between Glasgow Queen Street and Dundee have been subject to a short delay.

It is understood Network Rail engineers carried out a safety inspection and services are now operating at a reduced speed over the bridge.

A ScotRail spokesman said: “We’re sorry to customers who experienced disruption to their journey following a road vehicle striking a bridge in Perth.

“Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to claim money back through our Delay Repay Guarantee on our website or mobile app.”

⚠️ NEW: Due to a lorry colliding with a bridge between #Perth and #Dundee trains have to run at a reduced speed on all lines. We’ll keep you updated. ^Paul pic.twitter.com/KDVv6lNReb — ScotRail (@ScotRail) August 31, 2020

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland is currently in attendance at Tay Street, Perth after a road traffic crash involving a lorry and a railway bridge. There are no reports of injuries.”