Trains grind to a halt in north of Scotland after lightning strike damages signalling system

by Steven Rae
July 24, 2019, 8:27 am
ScotRail is experiencing signalling issues. (Stock image).
Some trains in the north of Scotland have ground to a halt after lightning damaged signalling equipment.

ScotRail services running between the Highland capital and Wick are blocked and are unable to operate at the moment because of the lightning damage.

Disruption is expected until midday whilst Network Rail engineers deal with the issue.

 

Customers affected can complete their journey by using ScotRail tickets and/or Smartcard on Stagecoach services.

For further details, visit the ScotRail website.

