Trains grind to a halt in north of Scotland after lightning strike damages signalling system

Some trains in the north of Scotland have ground to a halt after lightning damaged signalling equipment.

ScotRail services running between the Highland capital and Wick are blocked and are unable to operate at the moment because of the lightning damage.

Disruption is expected until midday whilst Network Rail engineers deal with the issue.

NEW: Due to lightning damaging the signalling system between #Inverness + Beauly lines are blocked meaning services are unable to operate at the moment. Staff have been mobilised and will arrive on site soon. Once we have more information from the ground we will keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/dinkZZGKSr — ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 24, 2019

Customers affected can complete their journey by using ScotRail tickets and/or Smartcard on Stagecoach services.

For further details, visit the ScotRail website.