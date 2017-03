Trains travelling through Tayside are being disrupted after a vehicle struck a bridge in Perth.

ScotRail has warned that services between Glasgow and Aberdeen are having to travel at reduced speeds following the incident.

Updating travellers on Twitter, the operator stated: “We’ve got staff on site at Perth, with more on the way to inspect the bridge.

“Trains are running, though at a reduced speed.”

The company’s website said that delays were expected until around 11.30am.