Trains between Dundee and Aberdeen delayed as vehicle strikes railway bridge

Train services between Dundee and Aberdeen were affected on Tuesday morning after a vehicle struck a railway bridge.

The collision took place between Montrose and Arbroath and caused delays to journeys travelling between the two cities just after 8am on Tuesday morning.

ScotRail said: “A road vehicle has collided with a bridge between Montrose and Arbroath.

“Services need to cross this bridge at a reduced speed until Network Rail have inspected it. As a result, all services through these stations will be delayed by up to 10 minutes.”

The bridge was inspected by Network Rail staff and services started travelling at normal speeds at about 8.45am.