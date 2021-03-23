Training lifeline for skilled workers impacted by coronavirus pandemic

A training lifeline for tradespeople whose jobs have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic is being offered in Fife.

Fife College is to offer a series of fully-funded training courses to individuals aged over 25 who are either facing redundancy or who have been made redundant since March last year when the pandemic began.

Courses include wiring regulation updates and new qualifications in electric vehicle charging aimed at qualified electricians.

There are also health and safety qualifications on offer including the NEBOSH General Certificate and the IOSH Managing Safely – both of which are essential for supervisors and managers with staff and resource responsibilities.

Funding for the courses is being provided by the Energy Skills Partnership (ESP) through the National Transition Training Fund (NTTF), and is designed to allow tradespeople to upskill and help them move into roles with better potential for future growth and job retention.

Jan Thomson, director of business development, said the college was delighted to be on-hand to support skilled workers affected by the pandemic.

She added: “We know that this has been an incredibly tough time for people across Fife, with many individuals having been made redundant or facing redundancy as result of the economic downturn.

“These courses however provide an excellent opportunity for already skilled tradesmen and women to retrain in renewable technology installation and maintenance.

“The renewable industry is growing in Scotland and offers great employment prospects for those who have the required skills and knowledge.

“These courses will provide exactly that, and could help get your career back on track after this difficult period.

“The National Transition Training Fund, in association with the Scottish Funding Council and the Scottish Government, is another excellent opportunity for already skilled tradesmen and women over 25 years of age and whose employment has suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It allows people to retrain in renewable technology installation and maintenance as we move our nation towards a zero emissions future for heating our buildings, reducing demand for heat and decarbonising our supply and making Scotland’s homes and buildings warmer, greener and more efficient.”

Those wishing to apply can do so by emailing Fife College at sales@fife.ac.uk