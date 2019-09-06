Trainee pilots from Hong Kong receive their ‘wings’ in Dundee

Four trainee pilots from Hong Kong have received their “wings” after travelling all the way to Dundee for flying lessons.

Thomas Wong Kwan Ho and Raymond Liu Hoi Woi have completed their 20-hour scholarship while Patrick Chi Fung Cheung and Conrad Pak Yin Lee-Full have achieved their full 45-hour private pilot’s licence (PPL).

The Tayside Aviation students will now go on to pursue their commercial pilot’s licence which may lead them to working for a major airline in Hong Kong.

Conrad, whose training in Dundee was funded by the Dr Lily Fenn Youth Flying Scholarship, said: “Learning to fly at Tayside Aviation has been a wonderful experience.”

Tayside Aviation, based at Dundee Airport, trains about 16 Hong Kong students and about 200 scholarships in total every year.

Managing director James Watt said: “All four students worked exceptionally hard to achieve the standards we require of them, demonstrating a great work ethic and eagerness to do their very best. We wish them the very best of luck in their careers.”

n Pictured are, from left: Instructor Alex Stiff, Thomas, Raymond, Patrick, Conrad and instructor Gareth Hutchison.