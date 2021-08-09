Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Train services north of Perth delayed due to rainfall as more thunderstorms forecast for Tayside and Fife

By Katy Scott
August 9, 2021, 7:29 am
The Met Office's yellow weather warning for Monday.

Trains north of Perth are being delayed by up to 35 minutes due to speed restrictions in place following heavy rainfall.

Services between Dunkeld and Birnam, and Blair Atholl, as well as Aberdeen and Inverness, are running at reduced speeds.

It is expected to last until around midday on Monday due to severe weather.

ScotRail is urging travellers to check its website for updates on services before starting their journey.

It comes after the weekend’s yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was extended into Monday.

The Met Office is predicting further frequent, heavy showers with possible thunder in the afternoon.

Parts of Dunfermline and Cowdenbeath were hit with heavy flooding over the weekend.

The warning runs until 9pm with a chance of some flooding in parts and the possibility of power cuts.

Rainfall is expected to continue over the next few days, however it will be much less intense than the weekend – when parts of Fife were flooded.