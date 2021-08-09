Train services north of Perth delayed due to rainfall as more thunderstorms forecast for Tayside and Fife

Trains north of Perth are being delayed by up to 35 minutes due to speed restrictions in place following heavy rainfall.

Services between Dunkeld and Birnam, and Blair Atholl, as well as Aberdeen and Inverness, are running at reduced speeds.

It is expected to last until around midday on Monday due to severe weather.

⚠️ Due to heavy rainfall over the weekend a speed restriction is still in place at the following locations. – Between Aberdeen & Inverness – Between Dunkeld and Birnam & Blair Atholl Delays of up to 35 minutes are possible. More information ⤵️https://t.co/J1m2DnhAEG pic.twitter.com/BEYVL7rpEt — ScotRail (@ScotRail) August 9, 2021

ScotRail is urging travellers to check its website for updates on services before starting their journey.

It comes after the weekend’s yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was extended into Monday.

The Met Office is predicting further frequent, heavy showers with possible thunder in the afternoon.

The warning runs until 9pm with a chance of some flooding in parts and the possibility of power cuts.

Rainfall is expected to continue over the next few days, however it will be much less intense than the weekend – when parts of Fife were flooded.