Train services between Perth and Ladybank have been subject to delays and cancellations following reports of a distressed male at a bridge on Edinburgh Road.

ScotRail have said that services running through these stations could be disrupted until around 8.30am.

Emergency services said that the call came in at 5am from a member of the public, concerned for the welfare of the 44-year-old man.

The man is now receiving medical care, with two units currently still at the scene.