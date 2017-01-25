Train passenger speaks out over lack of facilities

A disabled passenger has spoken out after having to endure a six-hour train journey without access to a toilet.

Toby Mildon, a diversity and inclusion manager at the BBC, said that when booking his journey from London to Dundee with Virgin Trains East Coast, he had purposely made sure there would be facilities.

On arriving at the station, however, he was informed there would be no suitable toilets for him and the next train with them wouldn’t arrive for three hours.

The 35-year-old Londoner, who has spinal muscular atrophy and requires a wheelchair, said: “I’d checked the carriage map online, which said there would be disabled facilities, but unfortunately there weren’t. Six hours is a really long time. I was dehydrated in the end because I didn’t want to drink much.

“They offered to stop at any station en route so I could get off and use the loo but this would have inconvenienced other people which is embarrassing. They are the worst train operator I’ve encountered.”

A Virgin Trains spokesperson said: “Unfortunately some trains we inherited are more than 40 years old and have very limited disabled toilet facilities.

“It is extremely regrettable the facilities on the train used by Mr Mildon weren’t working, although we did offer options of travelling on a different train or using station facilities en route.”