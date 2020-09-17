Thursday, September 17th 2020 Show Links
Train fault at Leuchars causes disruption for Dundee services

by Sarah Williamson
September 17, 2020, 8:57 am Updated: September 17, 2020, 10:29 am
Rail passengers travelling between Dundee and Inverkeithing faced disruption earlier this morning after a train fault at Leuchars station.

It is understood the driver was working to fix the fault but was unable to and another crew member was called in to assist.

The service, which was made up of two trains coupled together was split and returned to the depot separately.