Train fault at Leuchars causes disruption for Dundee services

Rail passengers travelling between Dundee and Inverkeithing faced disruption earlier this morning after a train fault at Leuchars station.

It is understood the driver was working to fix the fault but was unable to and another crew member was called in to assist.

The service, which was made up of two trains coupled together was split and returned to the depot separately.

NEW: One of our trains has developed a fault at Leuchars station. The driver is working to locate and fix the fault if they can, and they’re in contact with our Control team for assistance. This is disrupting services between Dundee & Inverkeithing. More info soon. ^CT pic.twitter.com/io2sOKkuFe — ScotRail (@ScotRail) September 17, 2020

This service is made up of two trains coupled together. We’re going to split them and return them to the depot separately. This should begin to happen shortly. On our 08:29 Dundee to Edinburgh service? We’re holding the train at Dundee until the route ahead is clear. ^CT — ScotRail (@ScotRail) September 17, 2020