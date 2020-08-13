Train driver and conductor killed in Stonehaven derailment are named

The train driver and conductor killed in yesterday’s Stonehaven train derailment have been named as Brett McCullough and Donald Dinnie.

They were killed, alongside a passenger, when the 6.38am Aberdeen to Glasgow Scotrail service derailed at Carmont, near Stonehaven.

Their families have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Six other people were taken to hospital but their injuries are not thought to be serious.

The early morning service had turned back south of Stonehaven after encountering a landslip on the line following stormy weather.

More than 30 emergency services vehicles including police, paramedics, fire service and two air ambulances were on the scene following the crash at 9.43am.

Alex Hynes, speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme, said: “Yesterday was a devastating day for everybody who works in the rail industry in Scotland.

“Our love and support is sent to the victims of this accident and their families, those that were injured in the accident and anybody who was touched by yesterday’s terrible tragedy.”