Train delays and cancellations after body found on railway line between Dundee and Broughty Ferry

Train services have been subject to cancellations and delays after a body was found on the railway line between Dundee and Broughty Ferry.

The 9.28am Scotrail service between Edinburgh and Aberdeen and the 12.07pm Aberdeen to Edinburgh train will no longer call at Arbroath, Montrose, Stonehaven and Aberdeen.

The line has been closed between Dundee and Arbroath while the incident is dealt with, with delays expected until at least 12.30pm. Train tickets are being honoured on Stagecoach and Citylink buses.

A statement from the British Transport Police confirmed that they received the call at 10.37am to an area of railway between Dundee and Broughty Ferry following a report of a body.

It said: “Officers attended the scene; following inquiries the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

“Efforts are ongoing to locate the person’s next of kin and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

A statement on LNER’s Twitter page said: “Due to a fatality just north of Dundee station, the 7.08am Leeds to Aberdeen will be delayed between Lechars and Arbroath.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience this has caused to your journey today.”

💔#LNERUpdate Due to a fatality just North of Dundee station the 07:08 #Leeds to #Aberdeen will be delayed between #Leuchars and #Arbroath.

We are sorry for the inconvenience this has caused to your journey today. — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) October 17, 2019

NEW: The emergency services are dealing with an incident between #Dundee & Arbroath. This will affect all services between the Central Belt, Dundee & Aberdeen. I'll give you more details once I have them. ^Angus pic.twitter.com/Jx6nKxOlX2 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 17, 2019

UPDATE: The line between Dundee & Aberdeen is currently closed in both directions. Our Edinburgh/Glasgow – Aberdeen services will only run between Edinburgh/Glasgow & Dundee. ^Angus — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 17, 2019

A ScotRail spokesman said: “Services between the central belt and Aberdeen are starting and terminating at Dundee while the emergency services attend an incident along the route.

“To keep people moving, we’ve arranged for valid train tickets to be accepted on selected local bus services in the north-east.

“Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to claim money back through the Delay Repay Guarantee on our website or mobile app.”

Tickets are being accepted on Stagecoach services 30, 30A, 39, 73, 73A and M92. They are not being accepted on X7 buses.