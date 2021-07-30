Trailer belonging to Angus Cycle Hub found but wooden track still missing

A box trailer belonging to Angus Cycle Hub has been safely returned after being traced to Falkirk, however their custom wooden track is still missing.

The trailer was found by cops on Friday after being traced to the Camelon area of Falkirk.

It has now been returned to Angus Cycle Hub, however they are still missing the custom wooden bike track that was stored in the cart.

‘It’s a bit bittersweet’

The sports company, who are a non-profit focusing on cycling and recycling, have used the custom-built equipment extensively in the past for community outreach.

Director Scott Francis said: “I don’t have too much information right now, but we’ve managed to get the box trailer back, which is nice but a bit bittersweet.

“The important bit was what was in the back and right now we still don’t know where that is.

“Without that we’re still missing one of our key pieces of equipment and we won’t be able to do a lot of things we usually do.”

‘Inquiries are ongoing’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were received a report around 3.10pm on Thursday, July 29, of the theft of a trailer from Gravesend, Arbroath.

“It was recovered later that evening in Camelon, Falkirk.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances.”