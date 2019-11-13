Trailer and vehicle stolen from farm in Angus

Police are appealing for information after a vehicle was stolen from a farm in Angus.

The black Mitsubishi L200 pick-up – registration SP03 WCU – was taken from a field in Nether Finlarg some time between 5pm on Monday and 7pm on Tuesday.

A Yanmar diesel power washer and a 3-axle Ifor Williams trailer were also stolen.

Police have said that the trailer was found nearby after apparently becoming stuck in mud when those responsible were trying to pull it away.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.