Trailblazing filmmakers and theorists celebrated in exhibition at University of Dundee art gallery

The work of film theorists Laura Mulvey and Peter Wollen is to take centre stage at the reopening of a University of Dundee art gallery.

The Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design’s Cooper Gallery will host A is for Avant-Garde, Z is for Zero, an exhibition of work by the couple when it reopens to the public on Tuesday.

The duo challenged conventional portrayals of women on the big screen with their body of work produced throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

© The artists and British Film Institute

Best known for their 1975 works Visual Pleasure and Narrative Cinema and The Two Avant-Gardes, Mulvey and Wollen made a total of six films between 1974 and 1983, establishing them at the forefront of what was known as “counter-cinema”.

Sophia Hao, principal curator at the Cooper Gallery, said: “Laura Mulvey and Peter Wollen are often celebrated for their contributions to the discourses of feminism and socialism.

“This exhibition utilises Cooper Gallery’s art school context to highlight their equally important role as teachers and the mutual influence between educational and artistic work and its impact on their thinking and practice.”

The exhibition space has introduced safety measures in line with Scottish Government and University of Dundee guidance as it reopens to the public, including the wearing of face coverings by staff and for visitors and the introduction of additional cleaning measures.

A is for Avant-Garde, Z is for Zero runs from October 6 to 31 and is open daily, excluding Sundays, from 11am to 4pm.

Entry to the exhibition is free but ticketed. Visitors are asked to book one ticket for each person visiting, and can do so here