‘Trailblazing’ Dundee sheriff dies aged 64 after short illness

A sheriff who has died at the age of 64 has been hailed as a “trailblazer”.

Sheriff Elizabeth Munro passed away last week after a short illness.

She had previously suffered ill health following a fall last year.

Her friend and colleague, Sheriff Tom Hughes, said she would be “sorely missed” by all at Dundee Sheriff Court having presided over cases there since 2004.

Ms Munro assumed her position on the bench after a distinguished career with the Crown Office, which began in the mid-1970s after graduating from the University of Edinburgh.

Speaking to the Tele, Sheriff Hughes said Ms Munro, originally from the Kilmarnock area, was an inspiration for female solicitors in Scotland during that period.

He said: “I knew Liz even from her time as a fiscal. She was one of the few members of the bar who was female and she was very much a trailblazer in that regard.

“She was a very, very able fiscal and held a lot of different roles within the Crown Office when not a lot of women did at that time.

“Liz served for 13 years in Dundee and came in about six months after me and she never flinched from making tough decisions.

“She was very keen to help people who appeared before her and gave them every chance to turn their life around.”

Cooking and reading were among Ms Munro’s favourite hobbies and she was fluent in several languages.

She had no children and is survived by her partner of 35 years, Stuart Richardson.

Sheriff Hughes said it had been hoped that Ms Munro would eventually return to the bench at Dundee Sheriff Court and said there was a shared feeling of “devastation” among colleagues and staff.

“She had taken ill very suddenly,” Sheriff Hughes added.

“Everyone had hoped she would be back and we were always under the impression that she would return.

“We kept her room exactly how it was as she left and all the members of staff were so looking forward to her coming back.

“The emotion shared at the moment is devastation.

“All the sheriffs and staff had the greatest respect for her and she’ll be sorely missed by all.”