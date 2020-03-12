Trailblazing community sports hub in Craigie still going strong nine years on

A community centre has won praise from the national sports agency for providing opportunities for people to become active in sport.

Craigie Community Sport Hub (CSH) has been helping clubs and community organisations to grow grassroots sport for the past nine years. Funded by the National Lottery, the CSH programme is part of sportscotland’s plans to ensure everyone has access to the country’s sporting system.

Since the programme was launched in 2011, close to 160,000 people have become members of CSHs across the country.

Craigie CSH was one of the first, and was formed when football clubs Dundee United Sports Club and Morgan Academy FPs came together to try to address residents’ concerns over club facilities.

The hub now manages five different facilities – Craigie Community Sports Arena and 3G pitch, Craigie Community Sports Centre, the original Craigie Community Sports Hub and Discovery Amateur Boxing Club at Monymusk Park.

The focus for this year is tennis.

As part of that plan, Craigie CSH has donated £38,000 to Dundee City Council to install floodlights at Baxter Park tennis courts.

Steven Maloney, chairman of Craigie CSH, said: “When we started there were a few residents who had issues with a lack of toilet facilities in the area and there were no car parking facilities, so there were issues on match days.

“They were real community issues, so we went about trying to solve them. We couldn’t have envisaged that nine years later we would be where we are.

“But we’ve continued to identify what the community has needed and that has required us to grow into what we are now. We’ve got some really good people and they put a massive amount of work in.”

Stewart Harris, chief executive of sportscotland, said: “It’s brilliant to see the results of so much hard work at Craigie CSH over the years, it is paying dividends for the community and delivering plenty of sporting opportunities in Dundee.”

Alison MacKenzie, community sport hub officer at Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: “It is great to see the growth of the hub and improved facilities in the community.

“Leisure and Culture Dundee is committed to providing continued support for community sport hubs across the city and developing sporting opportunities which meet the needs of local communities.”