Perth woman Bethan Murie dies after four-year battle with cancer

The family of Bethan Murie say they will remember her “most gorgeous smile” after the 23-year-old lost her four-year battle with cancer.

Bethan, from Perth, died in Cornhill on Monday evening with her mum Louise, 50, by her side.

She was due to enjoy special pampering today as she prepared to get her nails done as well as other beauty treatments.

Louise said: “I think Bethan knew that it was her time. She was very tired and was happy to be in the centre receiving all the help they could give her.

“She fought to stay with us all for Christmas but she never got to see her day of pampering which she would have loved.

“Bethan was a proper girly girl and was looking forward to getting her nails and make up done but sadly that never happened.”

Bethan was diagnosed with bowel cancer in August 2016, during Bowel Cancer Awareness Month.

She underwent radical surgery following her diagnosis where her colon, spleen, peritoneum and left side of her diaphragm were removed.

She also had a full hysterectomy and an ileostomy – in which the small intestine is diverted through an opening in the stomach.

At the time, Bethan said she understood that, while she wasn’t told her cancer was terminal, she knew it was incurable.

In January 2019, she was diagnosed with stage four metastatic cancer which had spread to her lymph nodes, around her liver and in her neck.

Six weeks ago Bethan went into Cornhill for pain management but became unwell with sepsis.

Louise said: “She was given antibiotics and although we were warned she was very poorly and might not make it, she pulled through.

“She very much wanted to get home for Christmas and she did.

“We had a lovely Christmas and then she had to go back to Cornhill to get her pain under control.

“She wanted to stay at home for the New Year but she knew that wasn’t going to be possible”

Louise said that, by Monday, Bethan was very unwell and had been sleeping for most of the day.

She said: “I think Bethan knew herself that her time was close and she accepted all the pain treatment the doctors could give her.

“She slipped away on Monday evening at 8.22pm.”

Bethan was the first to admit her cancer scared her, Louise said, and it could get her down but she still decided to speak out about her own mental health issues as well as raising awareness for bowel cancer.

Louise said: “It turns out that Bethan had a rare gene which caused her cancer.

“There was nothing she could have done about it but she was only too happy to speak out and try to help others and raise awareness of the illness.

“She really wanted to help other people and was very candid about everything she went through.

“Since she died we have been sitting as a family talking about how we will remember her laughter and her most gorgeous smile.

“She was like a wee china doll, she was just perfect.”

Bethan’s funeral has still to be confirmed but it is likely to be held on January 15 at Perth Crematorium.

Donations will be accepted for Cornhill and the Teenage Cancer Trust.