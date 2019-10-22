Tragic Dundee pupil Sophie’s mum ‘relieved’ fatal accident inquiry finally under way

The mother of a teen girl who took her own life says she is “relieved” that a fatal accident inquiry into her daughter’s death is finally under way.

Sophie Parkinson died at her family home in Liff at the age of 13 in 2014.

Her mother, Ruth Moss, blames NHS Tayside for her death and is privately suing the health board in parallel to the inquiry.

A preliminary hearing was held at Dundee Sheriff Court which Mrs Moss attended with her husband Craig.

She said: “It’s a real mix of emotions to be here, but it’s also a relief that this is finally starting.

“It has been a long time coming.”

The court was told that the inquiry, which is likely to take place in full early next year, will focus on the wider circumstances surrounding Sophie’s death in March 2014.

Sophie had been a second-year pupil at the High School of Dundee, which is to submit its own evidence.

NHS Tayside is also being represented at the inquiry, as the teenager had made contact with the health board’s child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS).

Fiscal Steven Quither, for the Crown, said: “The circumstances (around her death) have been agreed here. The focus will be about the run-up to that (day) and what steps were taken to safeguard the welfare of the deceased.”

Advocate Gavin Anderson, for the school, made an application to retrieve two school documents seized by Dundee City Council as it conducted its own investigation into Sophie’s death.

The application was granted by Sheriff Tom Hughes, who has fixed a further preliminary hearing to set dates for the inquiry, to be held on November 25.