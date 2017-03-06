The family of a Dundee man who fell to his death from a city multi have called for more support for those struggling with mental health issues.

Terry Cattanach, 36, took his own life at Adamson Court in Lochee — just months after the death of his brother, Gary.

Now, his family have said more support should be offered to people who are having suicidal thoughts.

Terry’s mum, Maureen, said that he “had never come to terms with Gary’s death” but that he loved his three children — Jade, 19, Darryl, 17, and Josh, 13.

She said: “I think that Gary’s death really weighed on his mind.

“He wouldn’t talk to me or his kids about it — he didn’t want to burden us with it.

“He was taking drugs to block out everything. He was crying out for help but he didn’t get the assistance he needed.”

Terry’s daughter, Jade, said: “I am devastated that it has come to this. Maybe if he had got the help he cried out for so many times, things would have been different — he would be here with us and we wouldn’t have been left without closure and feeling so confused.

“I think the system is a joke if you’re on drugs — they just assume that all your problems and how you are feeling is related to that.”

Maureen said her family was speaking out in the hope others who are dealing with similar issues are offered more support.

She said: “I don’t think there are enough drug advisers. There is nothing and no one there for them — even if they do go to rehab, it is just for a few weeks and then they are thrown right back into the same environment.

“They need help to get off heroin but they also need help to stay off it. They should be able to go to rehab and once they get back out they should have all the support they need.

“When things go this way, it is the family that suffers.

“All you think about is if it could have been different, if we could have done something.”

Terry’s funeral took place at Dundee Crematorium on Thursday.

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said that because of patient confidentiality, it would be inappropriate to comment.