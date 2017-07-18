A community is in mourning after learning that a young local man had been found dead in his home.

Police are investigating the sudden death of Angus man Stuart Gordon at the weekend.

Stuart, 33, was found dead in his flat in Forfar’s North Street on Saturday. It is believed he was found by his father.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed that they had been called to a flat in Forfar around 6.30pm on Saturday.

He said: “Police Scotland attended at North Street at 6.30pm on Saturday after the sudden death of a 33-year-old man.

“There are no suspicious circumstances, and, as with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Friends and family posted numerous tributes to Stuart on social media. One family friend told the Tele that he was shocked and devastated at the news.

He said: “Stuart was a brilliant guy — always smiling and cheery.

“He was known affectionately as Yap because he was always yapping.

“He loved to chatter and was always talking.

“I saw him only recently and had a great time with him and some other mates.

“He seemed to be really happy and positive about everything all of the time.

“He was booked to go on holiday soon and was really looking forward to it.”

It is understood that Stuart used to play football as a goalkeeper with the Morgan FPS team. Another friend said: “Gutted to hear the news about my former team-mate today — what a fun-loving guy and a crazy goalkeeper.”

Yet another friend said in his tribute: “You had a absolute heart of gold and were one of the nicest guys I have met. It was an honour to call you a good pal of mine and will be thought about every day.

“So many funny memories from parties to playing against you at football that will never be forgotten. Love you pal. See you soon. “

Stuart attended Forfar Academy and went on to work in the building trade with his business partner Scott Murray, from Kirriemuir.

It is understood his parents, William and Sandra, also live in Forfar and he is also survived by his sister Katie.