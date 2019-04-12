Tragedy as woman dies in hospital three days after bus crash on Fife road

Tragedy as woman dies four day after horror bus crash.

Police have confirmed that a pensioner who was seriously injured on board a bus in Freuchie on Monday April 8 has sadly died.

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 12pm, when a number 64 Moffat and Williamson bus was travelling eastbound through Freuchie.

The 82-year-old woman, a passenger on the bus at the time, sustained a serious head injury as the vehicle braked to avoid a collision.

She passed away in hospital in yesterday evening, police said.

Sergeant Nicola Young from Fife’s Road Policing Unit said: “This has been a tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of this woman’s life. Our thoughts and sympathies remain with her family and friends at this time.

“Our inquiries continue and I’d like to thank those passengers on the bus who have come forward and assisted officers with the investigation.

“I’d urge anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has any information that can help our investigation, to come forward and contact officers at their earliest opportunity.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1356 of 8 April.