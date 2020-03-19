Tragedy as woman, 68, dies at Asda supermarket in Dundee

An elderly woman died yesterday after taking unwell in the Asda store at Milton of Craigie.

It is understood that the 68-year-old woman, who has not been named, died in the ambulance at the scene while being treated by paramedics.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after being alerted by the store that a woman had taken ill while shopping but paramedics were unable to save her.

The incident happened just before lunchtime and the store was reported to be full of shoppers at the time.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.55am on Wednesday, March 18, emergency services were called to a premises on Milton of Craigie Road, Dundee, following a report that a 68-year-old woman had taken unwell.

“The woman died a short time later. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

One eyewitness spoke of upsetting scenes as the woman became unwell.

He said: “I saw a woman surrounded by several people who were obviously very concerned by what had happened to her.

“The woman was on the ground and people were trying to shield her

“Others were alerting the emergency services who arrived shortly after. Police and paramedics rushed to try to help and the woman was taken on to a stretcher and carried out to the waiting ambulance.

“The ambulance sat at the scene for quite a while and didn’t immediately rush off to hospital which I would have expected.

“It’s very upsetting to learn that the woman did pass away.

“My thoughts are with her family. This is a dreadful thing to happen to anyone.”

A spokesman for Asda confirmed they were working with the police during their investigation.

He said: “We are working with the relevant authorities to support their investigation and our deepest condolences are with the family of the man involved.”