Tragedy as teenager found dead at Tayside school

Emergency services were called to a Tayside School following the death of a teenager.

Police and the ambulance service were called to the scene at Strathallan School, near Perth, this morning, around 7.20am.

The circumstances of the death are not yet known, and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called around 7.20am on Monday November 11, to a school near Perth, following the death of a teenager.

“The death is being treated as unexplained. Inquiries are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today at 7.21am today to attend an incident in Perth. We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.”

One eyewitness said: “I was driving to the school to drop my child off when I saw a good number of police vehicles and an ambulance at the school.

“It looked very serious. There were a lot of emergency service personnel there.”

A school spokeswoman said: “Strathallan School can now confirm that the emergency services have been dealing with a death at the school.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences and support to the family and all others affected.

“The chaplain and chapel are available all day for anybody in need of support, and we appreciate your respect for the privacy of our pupils, parents and staff as we come to terms with this news.

“We are unable to comment further at this time.”

Perth and Kinross councillor Kathleen Baird, for the Almond and Earn ward, said: “My thoughts are with the teenager’s family, and with all the pupils and staff at Strathallan.

“If you are a boarder at school, the school becomes your second family. It’s really very tragic for the whole school.”