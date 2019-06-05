Tragedy as person struck by train on railway line in Fife

Rail services in Fife have been disrupted this morning after a person was struck by a train.

ScotRail said in a statement a person was hit on the line between Glenrothes and Inverkeithing.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately we have had reports of a passenger being struck by a train between Glenrothes and Inverkeithing, because of this services will be disrupted.

“We are working closely with emergency services and will update you once we receive more information from our staff on the ground.”

Passengers have been told their tickets are valid on local bus services instead.

More information is available on the Scotrail website.