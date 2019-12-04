Tragedy as person dies after being struck by ScotRail train

A person has died this afternoon after being struck by a ScotRail train.

Emergency services raced to the scene on the track between Shotts and Livingston after the alarm was raised.

ScotRail suspended services after the horrific tragedy, and the British Transport Police confirmed that a person had been pronounced dead at the scene.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

A spokesman said: “Shortly after 1.30pm today, officers were called to the Fauldhouse area following a report of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance Service attended however a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

“This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a report will be made for the Procurator Fiscal. ”

Fauldhouse is roughly halfway between Glasgow and Edinburgh, and is part of West Lothian.