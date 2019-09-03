Tragedy as man, 24, dies in crash on A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road

Police Scotland have confirmed that a 24-year-old man has died following a road traffic collision on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road.

The collision took place around 500 metres north of the junction with the road leading to Careston, Angus, near Brechin.

It is understood the man is from the Kirriemuir area.

A police spokesman said: “His next of kin have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“The incident happened about 9.15am this morning September 3 and involved a red VW Golf and a lorry.

“The driver of the lorry was uninjured, and no other persons were involved.

“Inquiries are continuing into the full circumstances, and we would like to ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any other relevant information to please call 101, or speak to any police officer. Our reference is incident 0656 of September 3.”