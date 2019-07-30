Tragedy as boy dies in hospital after incident in River Tay

A young boy has died after getting into difficulties on the River Tay.

Police Scotland said today the 12-year-old passed away in the early hours of this morning.

The youngster got into difficulties when playing watersports on the river near Stanley on Sunday.

Police, water rescue teams, an air ambulance and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service all raced to the scene and the boy was resuscitated on the beach, and then flown to Glasgow for treatment.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter

However, he has since passed away at the Royal Hospital for Children.

A spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that sadly the 12-year-old who got into difficulties in the River Tay near Stanley on Sunday July 28 has died in hospital in the early hours of this morning.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very tragic time.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”