Tragedy as body of 29-year-old man is found in bin recess at Dundee multi

Floral tributes have been left after a man’s body was discovered at a bin recess in a Lochee multi.

A resident described the “tragedy” of finding the 29-year-old man in Elders Court within the bin chute room.

Police Scotland confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death after officers arrived on scene shortly after 9am on Sunday.

The resident – who declined to be named – said he had found the male while disposing of his household waste.

He said: “It’s an absolute tragedy what has happened here.

“I don’t know the man and he certainly wasn’t someone who lived on this floor, to my knowledge. When I saw him he looked like he was asleep, but I think he had been there for quite some time.

“I contacted the ambulance service and when they arrived they contacted the police.

“There were crime forensic officers here by around 10.30am.

“My hope is they’ve managed to find the guy’s family but there is no indication to say how he ended up here.

“There are young families on this floor and in a way I’m glad I found him as opposed to a child walking in to discover him.”

Another man said he feared the body had been there for some time.

He said: “This is another tragedy and my sympathies go out to that person’s loved ones.

“Someone has put a floral tribute on the landing.

“I was shocked to hear the news and it seems he could have been lying there for some time.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland addded: “Police were called to Elders Court, Dundee, in response to the report of the sudden death of a 29-year-old man.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report is being submitted to the procurator fiscal.”