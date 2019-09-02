Tragedy as Arbroath girl Ruby, 10, dies following lung transplant

A young Arbroath girl has died from sepsis, after battling cystic fibrosis since birth.

Ruby Walker was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at two weeks old and was well until she caught a virus aged seven months.

The virus led to a secondary infection, causing damage to Ruby’s lungs which had left her reliant on oxygen until earlier this year.

© Supplied

Specialist surgeons at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital performed the life-saving lung transplant on March 28.

Ruby’s mum, Diane Boyd, said in April the Hayshead Primary pupil had been making “good progress” after her operation.

The youngster’s story captured hearts after she drew up a bucket list which led to a meeting with pop favourite Olly Murs.

© Supplied

In a statement on the Ruby’s Dreams Facebook page, the family said: “At 6.40pm on Saturday August 31 we lay with Ruby as her heart took its final beat.

“She passed away with her family around her after developing sepsis and her body went into shock.

“The drs and nurses in the RVI in Newcastle fought so hard to help her but it was just too much for her wee body. Breathe easy my wee angel.”