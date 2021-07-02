Traffic to be diverted as Forth Road Bridge set to close for three days

The Forth Road Bridge is to close for three days to allow for essential maintenance.

BEAR Scotland has confirmed that the bridge will close from 6am on Thursday, July 15 until 6am on Sunday, July 18.

The closure is part of an ongoing project to replace the main expansion joints.

A vehicle ban will reduce the risk of new concrete cracking as a result of traffic induced vibration.

Traffic diverted

Motorway traffic will be diverted via the M90 Queensferry Crossing while non-motorway traffic will be required to divert via the A985 Kincardine Bridge.

However, the east footway and cycleway will remain open through this period.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “Work to replace the main expansion joints in the northbound carriageway commenced in April and is on target for completion as programmed later this year.

“Similar joints in the southbound carriageway were replaced last year.

“It’s essential that we close the bridge during these works to allow the concrete to cure without cracking.

Essential repair work

“We have however scheduled the closure over the weekend to minimise any inconvenience to road users and local residents.

“The work is weather dependent, so there is a possibility it could be delayed in the event of adverse weather.

“We’ll issue further updates if there are any changes.”

People are being advised to expect longer travelling times due to the diversion over the Queensferry Crossing.