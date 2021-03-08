Traffic to be banned from primary schools across Perth and Kinross

Council chiefs have revived plans to ban traffic from schools across Perth and Kinross.

Exclusion zone proposals were first mooted in September last year, but were paused following concerns from parents and residents.

Perth and Kinross Council had originally hoped to fast-track the creation of 12 zones to stop cars from entering certain streets during busy pick-up and drop-off times.

Now the scheme, which will require residents to apply for free permits, is being primed for launch at four primaries after the Easter holidays.

Zones are earmarked for Balhousie Primary (affecting Muirton Place), Guildtown (School Road), Inch View (Craigie Place) and Kinloch Rannoch (Allt Mor Crescent).

A fifth scheme is planned for Blairgowrie Community Campus – home to Newhill Primary and St Stephen’s RC Primary – that would affected Smithfield Crescent, McLaren Park and Blackthorn Place.

Parents have also been told about similar plans for neighbouring Viewlands Primary, Fairview School and Perth Academy, which would affect eight surrounding roads.

Although locals were unhappy that they were not initially consulted about the plan, it is understood the move has been generally welcomed with parent councils claiming they could make a real difference to road safety.

Some concerns were initially raised that it could displace problems, or lead to more parents gathering at the school gates – something clinical director Professor Jason Leitch has warned could undermine local efforts to tackle Covid-19 spread.

The council’s head of environment and consumer services Mark Butterworth said: “The safety of our school pupils is paramount and school exclusion zones are being created, as part of the Spaces for People project, to support physical distancing by restricting unnecessary traffic around school gates so there is more room for pedestrians and cyclists.”

He said: “Residents within a restricted area will have permits that always grant them access. Permits would also be issued to carers, school staff, businesses and other essential users.

“Buses and taxis on school contracts will be exempt while servicing and deliveries to properties within the zone will also be unaffected.”

Environment and infrastructure convener Angus Forbes said: “I have always been in favour of school exclusion zones, anything that keeps our children safe has to be a good thing and if it encourages parents to walk their children to school, where possible, then that’s an added bonus.”

The Conservative councillor added: “The concern that I picked up from the majority of parents was about the lack of consultation so I was delighted that we were able to go back to the drawing board and re-visit that aspect of the process.

“I’ve seen School Exclusion Zones in action and the parents I spoke to there really liked them once they got used to the idea.”