Traffic noise to be reduced for residents of 45-home development in Dundee

Councillors have approved plans to build 45 new homes in the Mill o’ Mains area.

Members of the planning committee agreed the social housing project on Hebrides Drive.

Officers had recommended the plans for approval despite them not being in accordance with the local plan due the sizes of the bedrooms and gardens in some properties.

They said there were enough “material considerations” to justify approval.

There will be a mixture of detached, semi-detached, terraced houses and flats to be built by the Home Group.

Committee convener Will Dawson said conditions attached to the application would reduce the noise from traffic on Forfar Road.

It will be the fourth new housing development in Mill o’ Mains in recent years.