Traffic misery for motorists as M90 roadworks cause tailbacks and delays

Motorists in Perth and Kinross are facing long delays and tailbacks and long delays as resurfacing work gets underway on the M90.

Long queues have formed on the northbound carriageway of the M90 north of Glenfarg.

Resurfacing work on the northbound stretch between Balmanno Hill and Clochridgestone is now underway with a mandatory 30mph contraflow and other traffic management in place.

Traffic Scotland has also warned of delays due to police operating a rolling road block while the works are altered from traffic running on the hard shoulder over to northbound lanes.

Tailbacks have formed south of the resurfacing work with motorists warned to expect delays work continues throughout the day.

The work is scheduled to continue on this stretch of M90 until Sunday, May 9.