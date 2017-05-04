Traffic fears over plans to build mosque

Traffic worries could hamper plans for a £1 million mosque.

Perth Islamic Society has lodged proposals for a new place of worship at a former office block on Jeanfield Road.

The group says it needs new, modern accommodation because its current base in a Glasgow Road flat is becoming too small for the growing Muslim population, with about 600 members across Perthshire.

However, the plan has been opposed by people living near the site.

Objectors say they are not against the mosque proposal in principle but have raised concerns about an increase in traffic, given that the plans include only 11 new parking spaces.

Residents say the route is a main artery for emergency vehicles heading to Perth Royal Infirmary.

They claim that traffic is already “horrendous”, with overspill from the hospital making the area dangerous for pedestrians and motorists.