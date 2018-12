Police are currently on the scene after an HGV collided with a barrier near the Fintry roundabout on the A90 Forfar Road.

A bus passenger said two police cars were on the scene shortly after 9am this morning.

Traffic is reportedly building up on the A90.

Officers were seen taking a statement off a party believed to have been involved in the incident.

A police spokesman said a call was received just after 8.30am and no injuries were reported.