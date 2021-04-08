Traffic delays on A90 after two-vehicle crash

A two-vehicle crash on the A90 Southbound near Laurencekirk has left both lanes restricted.

The restrictions follow an accident earlier this afternoon, with drivers warned to expect delays

Traffic Scotland are advising motorists to approach with caution, with one lane said to be blocked as a result of the incident.

“All lanes restricted south bound at this time due to a road traffic incident. Drivers are advised to use caution on approach and allow for increased journey times,” they advised drivers.

Emergency services are said to be en route to the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two vehicles – a lorry and a motorcycle – on the A90 southbound at the Hillside junction near Laurencekirk shortly after 1.50pm on Thursday April 8.

“Police are currently at the scene.”