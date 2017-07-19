Police are on the hunt for traffic cone thieves after £3,000 of road barriers were pinched from a Dundee street.

The barriers were taken from the junction of Marshall Street and Lochee High Street.

Work was being carried out in the area anf the theft happened over the weekend.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “The theft happened sometime between 4pm on Friday July 14 and 12pm on Monday July 17.

“Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting CR/18642/17 or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”