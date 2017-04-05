‘Traffic chaos’ after rush hour Kingsway smash

Commuters have been delayed on Dundee’s Kingsway after a crash during rush hour.

Traffic was severely delayed heading east towards the Forfar Road junction following the smash just before 5pm.

Vehicles were backed up as far back as the Kingsway West Retail Park.

One commuter who passed the scene said: “There is traffic chaos on the Kingsway. It’s because of an accident near the college.

“About four cars were parked up by the looks of things. It’ll likely build up more as it looked like it had just happened.”

The witness said part of the inside lane was blocked.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said officers had been dispatched to the scene following the incident between Old Glamis Road and Forfar Road.