Traffic chaos in Dundee city centre due to ongoing police incident

A police incident in Dundee city centre has caused long delays for motorists this afternoon.

An ongoing incident in Dock Street has led to traffic chaos, with officers sealing off East Dock Street and West Dock Street.

A number of emergency vehicles are currently in attendance in the area, with officers appearing to focus their attentions around scaffolding situated above the Number 57 bar.

Whilst the area remains closed police are currently redirecting traffic aiming for the Tay Road Bridge around the Apex Hotel.

Traffic in the opposite direction has been rerouted towards the Seagate.

One local described the scenes as “pandemonium” with Xplore Dundee reporting that there are “severe” traffic jams coming from Dock Street and the East Marketgait.

The firm tweeted: “Displacement and slow movement of traffic may have an impact on our services – particularly services 5|9/10 as they use the East Port circle.”

There is also congestion on the Tay Road Bridge northbound, although the bridge remains open in both directions.

Stagecoach East Scotland’s X58 service to Dundee has been severely delayed, with the firm tweeting: “X58 service will run at Drumoig where passengers will be asked to transfer to other services to Dundee allowing X58 to return to Edinburgh in a timely manner.”

UPDATE: Police Scotland has since confirmed that a man has been taken to hospital.

A spokesman said: “We were made aware of concern raised for a man at Dock Street in Dundee around 2.30pm on Monday, November 16.

“The man has now been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

“A road closure was put in place while emergency services attended the incident. All affected roads have now reopened.”