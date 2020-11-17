Traffic chaos in city centre, with man taken to Ninewells following Dock Street incident

Motorists in Dundee city centre faced massive delays after a man scaled a building.

The incident in Dock Street caused traffic chaos, with officers sealing off East Dock Street and West Dock Street.

A number of emergency vehicles were called to the area after concerns were raised for the person, with officers appearing to focus their attentions around scaffolding situated above the Number 57 bar.

Police redirected traffic heading for the Tay Road Bridge around the Apex Hotel.

Traffic in the opposite direction was rerouted towards the Seagate.

The incident caused chaos in the area as police had to close off the roads for several hours while they attempted to deal with the situation.

It is understood police were first alerted at around 2pm and they began shutting off the roads.

Yesterday’s incident also impacted bus services from both Xplore Dundee and Stagecoach.

One man said: “The police were stationed on Trades Lane, West Victoria Dock Road and around the businesses close to the Number 57 bar.

“There was fire and ambulance crews also in attendance, they had closed off South Marketgait between Trades Lane and Gellatly Street.

“The traffic was backed-up, it wasn’t gridlocked but it was moving incredibly slowly in both directions.

“The fire crews and police were just liaising on the ground level while two officers were stationed nearer to the scene, they appeared to be speaking to the person

Tayside police posted about the incident on social media at around 4pm.

They advised the general public their was closures in place in both directions on Dock Street West and East.

One motorist added: “The traffic was snaking back to Blackscroft area, officers were manually directing the traffic the best they could.

“As it got nearer to 5pm it was getting busier and busier on the roads due to the closure.”

Dock Street was re-opened at around 6.45pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of concern raised for a man at Dock Street in Dundee around 2.30pm on Monday, 16 November.

“The man has now been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

“A road closure was put in place while emergency services attended the incident. All affected roads have now reopened.”