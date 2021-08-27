Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021
News / Local / Perthshire

Traffic banned from streets surrounding Perthshire primary schools to improve safety

By Jake Keith
August 27, 2021, 10:55 am
Inchview Primary School is one of the four schools selected.
Traffic will be banned from streets near four Perth and Kinross primary schools from Monday in a bid to protect pupils.

Inchview Primary School in Perth, Newhill and St Stephens primaries in Blairgowrie, and Guildtown Primary School will all see the measures brought in.

Traffic will be prevented from accessing streets nearby at the start and end of the school day.

Perth and Kinross Council says as well as making the journey to school safer for pupils, the ‘exclusion zones’ should also encourage children, young people and parents to walk or cycle to school.

There are already such zones in place outside Balhousie Primary School, which, as part of the Playable Route to School project, has seen temporary artwork installed on Muirton Place.

What are the changes?

At Inchview, traffic will not be allowed to travel along Craigie Place.

In Blairgowrie, the exclusion zones will affect Smithfield Crescent, McLaren Park and Blackthorn Place

School Road in Guildtown will also be closed to traffic at the start and end of each school day.

An additional exclusion zone will be brought in at Allt Mor Crescent by Kinloch Rannoch Primary School.

Move will stop ‘unnecessary’ traffic

Perth and Kinross Council environment and infrastructure convener Angus Forbes said: “School Exclusion Zones elsewhere in Perth and Kinross have proven to not only improve pupil safety but also promote healthier lifestyles by encouraging active travel.

“Removing unnecessary traffic from the school gates will also help improve air quality.

“Our experience elsewhere shows exclusion zones are popular with parents once they are up and running.”

Police Scotland can take enforcement action against motorists who ignore the rules.

