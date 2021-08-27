Traffic banned from streets surrounding Perthshire primary schools to improve safety

Traffic will be banned from streets near four Perth and Kinross primary schools from Monday in a bid to protect pupils.

Inchview Primary School in Perth, Newhill and St Stephens primaries in Blairgowrie, and Guildtown Primary School will all see the measures brought in.

Traffic will be prevented from accessing streets nearby at the start and end of the school day.

Perth and Kinross Council says as well as making the journey to school safer for pupils, the ‘exclusion zones’ should also encourage children, young people and parents to walk or cycle to school.

There are already such zones in place outside Balhousie Primary School, which, as part of the Playable Route to School project, has seen temporary artwork installed on Muirton Place.

What are the changes?

At Inchview, traffic will not be allowed to travel along Craigie Place.

In Blairgowrie, the exclusion zones will affect Smithfield Crescent, McLaren Park and Blackthorn Place

School Road in Guildtown will also be closed to traffic at the start and end of each school day.

An additional exclusion zone will be brought in at Allt Mor Crescent by Kinloch Rannoch Primary School.

Move will stop ‘unnecessary’ traffic

Perth and Kinross Council environment and infrastructure convener Angus Forbes said: “School Exclusion Zones elsewhere in Perth and Kinross have proven to not only improve pupil safety but also promote healthier lifestyles by encouraging active travel.

“Removing unnecessary traffic from the school gates will also help improve air quality.

“Our experience elsewhere shows exclusion zones are popular with parents once they are up and running.”

Police Scotland can take enforcement action against motorists who ignore the rules.