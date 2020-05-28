Traditional Dundee ice-cream shop set to be restored to its former glory

An ice cream shop that was a Hilltown fixture for more than 70 years is to be restored to its former glory.

Iannetta’s, a traditional Italian ice cream shop located next to the Hilltown clock, had been in the original Iannetta family for seven decades before it was sold two decades ago.

The confectionary shop is now owned by Angela Donnan, who bought the premises in October last year, and she is using the lockdown period to refurbish it.

Angela said: “I took over the shop at the end of the last year and when I initially saw the premises, it was looking tired and needing a bit of an uplift.

“So the plan was to close the shop for a bit in January to get work done to it but it was difficult because customers love coming to get the ice cream and things – the lockdown has worked out well actually.”

Angela is not planning changing the shop beyond recognition but rather hoping to restore it to its original design.

“The plan is to open it back up the same shop but we have worked on re-wiring it and making alterations to the roof and walls etc, she explained.

“It’s a case of trying to get it to look traditional again, I want to it look like it did but a bit more up to date.

“We’ve taken the floor right back and the original flooring is there so we are keeping our fingers crossed we can save it as it looks really nice.”

Over time, certain features of the shop have been changed or altered – included the spelling of its name – and Angela is looking to pay homage to the Iannetta family in her own way.

She added: “Through time somebody has changed the name. It used to have two ‘n’s in it rather than one, as it does at the moment, so we are planning on changing that back.

“And the original owner of the shop was called Angelo, so it used to be A. Iannetta’s and because my name is Angela, we are going to put that back – that’ll be a bit special to me.”