A joiner has pleaded with thieves to return his tools following a £2,500 raid at a flat he is renovating.

Robert Anderson, 61, has been working on the ground-floor property at North Ellen Street, near Hilltown, for the last three weeks.

He and his co-workers locked up the premises on Friday night and left for the weekend without realising they had left a window open.

When they returned on Monday morning, they discovered equipment worth £2,500 — including a nail gun, chopsaw, drills and even a coffee machine — had been stolen.

Robert said: “We just came in in the morning and found the flat like this.

“We didn’t see that we had left the window open — some undesirable has been in and out and gone.

“We’ve called the police. Whoever has been in has left footprints of trainers.”

Robert, who lives in Stobswell, said he had owned some of the tools — which were only insured for theft when kept inside his van — for many years and that he felt “gutted” to have lost them.

He said: “It’ll have to come out of my own pocket to replace them.

“It means we’re now just standing about. We should be in the zone right now, working away.

“We’ll need to rent tools and that is going to cost us a lot.”

Robert is now asking anyone who may have been offered the tools for sale to report it.

He said: “Whoever has taken them will be trying to sell them on. I’m hoping they’ll be seen somewhere.

“We get offered things now and again from people — you see it all the time — but we never take them.

“You don’t know where they’ve come from.

“Hopefully the police will be able to find some of them.

“People come and go and you can see right in the window.

“I reckon someone has just seen an opportunity. It’s a lot of tools so they must have been out and in the window a lot.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed officers are investigating a theft from an address in North Ellen Street. She added: “A quantity of tools have been stolen.

“Anyone who has information that could assist officers with their inquiries into the incident is asked to contact 101.”